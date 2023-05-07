Governors of four provinces to be changed?

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

May 7, 2023   09:42 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reportedly informed the Governors of 04 provinces to resign from their respective positions.

Accordingly, the Governors of Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces have reportedly been notified to resign from their posts.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Eastern Province Anuradha Yahampath has stated that she will have to resign from her position in the next few days.

Speaking at a Vesak celebration held in Trincomalee yesterday (May 06), she had mentioned that it would be her final speech within the Eastern Province.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Governor of the Uva Province, A.J.M. Muzammil said that he has not been informed regarding the matter so far.

Furthermore, he also stated that he is ready to resign from his office if the President gives notice.

