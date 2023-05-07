10 injured in road accident while returning from Vesak Pandals

10 injured in road accident while returning from Vesak Pandals

May 7, 2023   10:59 am

At least 10 people have sustained minor injuries in a road accident that took place at Walana Junction in Panadura early this morning (May 07).

Ada Derana reporter stated that the accident has occurred when a group of people who had come to view Vesak Pandols in Colombo on a jeep were returning back.

The jeep which was travelling from Colombo to Kalutara had reportedly overturned on the road at around 5.30 a.m. today, as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

The 10 injured individuals, including three children, have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said. 

They have been identified to be the residents of the Matugama area.

