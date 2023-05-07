Basil Rajapaksa leaves for US

Basil Rajapaksa leaves for US

May 7, 2023   12:41 pm

The National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) former Minister, Basil Rajapaksa has left for Dubai early this morning (May 07), onboard an Emirates flight, Ada Derana reporter said.

He is reportedly scheduled to leave for the United States from Dubai.

The former Minister was accompanied by his wife, as per sources.

However, a spokesperson from the SLPP mentioned that Basil Rajapaksa will return to the island following his brief visit.

