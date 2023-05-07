Bodies of two students who drowned off Kokuvil Beach wash ashore

The bodies of two 16-year-old students who were reported missing after being swept away by strong currents while swimming in the sea off Kokuvil Beach, have washed ashore this morning (May 07), the police said.

The two drowning victims have been identified to be the students of Vipulananda Vidyayalaya in Batticaloa.

They had gone swimming in the sea off Kokuvil Beach last evening (May 06) and were later reported missing.