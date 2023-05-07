Ten-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

May 7, 2023   01:41 pm

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas tomorrow (May 08), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Accordingly, the Kolonnawa Urban Council area; Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Ethul Kotte and Nawala areas; and the main road from Koswatta and Rajagiriya to Open University in Nawala and all connected byroads will be affected by the water cut, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m. on Monday (May 08).

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed as a result of the Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd. (LECO) suspending the power supply to the Kolonnawa Pumping Station due to essential maintenance work.

