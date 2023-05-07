Preschool children to be provided nutrition-rich biscuits - State Minister

State Minister of Women and Child Affairs Geetha Kumarasinghe says that a special programme has been planned in order to raise the nutritional level of small children.

Mrs. Kumarasinghe points out that it has been planned to provide a type of nutrition-rich biscuits for preschool children under the proposed programme.

Further, the State Minister mentioned that the relevant programme will be launched next month, adding that measures will also be taken to provide the children with the things they require for a nutritious meal such as eggs at a low cost.

