Preschool children to be provided nutrition-rich biscuits - State Minister

Preschool children to be provided nutrition-rich biscuits - State Minister

May 7, 2023   03:58 pm

State Minister of Women and Child Affairs Geetha Kumarasinghe says that a special programme has been planned in order to raise the nutritional level of small children.

Mrs. Kumarasinghe points out that it has been planned to provide a type of nutrition-rich biscuits for preschool children under the proposed programme.

Further, the State Minister mentioned that the relevant programme will be launched next month, adding that measures will also be taken to provide the children with the things they require for a nutritious meal such as eggs at a low cost.

“We are going to launch a new programme to provide a type of high-nutritious biscuit for preschool children. We are currently making arrangements for that purpose and the biscuits will be distributed to children starting next month.”

“In addition, steps will be taken to provide food items required to have a nutritious meal for children like eggs at a low cost”, she claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07

Health officials raise concerns over rapid spread of diseases due to weather in Sri Lanka

Health officials raise concerns over rapid spread of diseases due to weather in Sri Lanka

Adverse weather affects people across the island; rainy conditions to continue further

Adverse weather affects people across the island; rainy conditions to continue further

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister

Japan pledges assistance to Sri Lanka's debt restructuring programme

Japan pledges assistance to Sri Lanka's debt restructuring programme

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

King Charles III: New British monarch formally crowned in royal ceremony (English)

King Charles III: New British monarch formally crowned in royal ceremony (English)