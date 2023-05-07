Public sector employees to receive salary increments at year-end?

Public sector employees to receive salary increments at year-end?

May 7, 2023   05:15 pm

The General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Palitha Range Bandara says that the government has planned to increase the salaries of public sector employees within the final quarter of the year.

Speaking to the media, he emphasized that if the government achieves its expected goals, the public will receive its benefits.

“We have now come out of bankruptcy. Thereby, the people have benefited from that.”

“The President has clearly stated that he hopes to provide the public employees a salary increment by the final quarter of the year, after the country’s economy is rebuilt”, he added.

“This is why the government is trying to collect money, and to increase the income. The public employees will also be benefited if the government reaches the expected target”, he stressed.

