Renewable energy integration plan presented to Energy Minister

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has presented it’s renewable energy integration plan from 2027 to 2030 to the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

The relevant plan has been handed over to Minister Wijesekera at the premises of the Ministry of Power and Energy, last week.

In a tweet today, the minister stated that 211 MW of renewable energy has been added into the energy mix in the year 2022, of which 146 MW is Rooftop Solar.

Meanwhile, the capacity addition of 3,075 MW of renewable energy and 1,525 MW of storage is expected between 2027 and 2030, he further mentioned.