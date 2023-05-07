Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities

The Ministry of Health has decided to send a special team to the Gampaha district tomorrow (May 08) in order to control the spread of dengue.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella pointed out that there has been a significant increase in the number of dengue cases reported in the Gampaha district, mentioning that therefore, it was decided to deploy a special team to decide the immediate measures to be taken to control the situation.

In addition, Minister Rambukwella stated that an expert committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena for controlling the spread of dengue across the country.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Western Province, Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force Roshan Goonetileke emphasized that a task force has already been established to control the spread of dengue within the Western Province.

Moreover, the Director of Education of the Western Province Lal Nonis said that a circular will be issued tomorrow (May 08) to the principals to take necessary measures to prevent breeding dengue mosquitoes within the school premises of the Western Province.

Furthermore, 15 districts have been identified to be at dengue high-risk, according to the Health Entomology Officers’ Association.

Its national organizer Disnaka Dissanayake claimed that if immediate attention is not paid to the existing dengue situation, the spread of the disease may increase further.