Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities

May 7, 2023   07:55 pm

The Ministry of Health has decided to send a special team to the Gampaha district tomorrow (May 08) in order to control the spread of dengue.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella pointed out that there has been a significant increase in the number of dengue cases reported in the Gampaha district, mentioning that therefore, it was decided to deploy a special team to decide the immediate measures to be taken to control the situation.

In addition, Minister Rambukwella stated that an expert committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena for controlling the spread of dengue across the country.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Western Province, Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force Roshan Goonetileke emphasized that a task force has already been established to control the spread of dengue within the Western Province.

Moreover, the Director of Education of the Western Province Lal Nonis said that a circular will be issued tomorrow (May 08) to the principals to take necessary measures to prevent breeding dengue mosquitoes within the school premises of the Western Province. 

Furthermore, 15 districts have been identified to be at dengue high-risk, according to the Health Entomology Officers’ Association.

Its national organizer Disnaka Dissanayake claimed that if immediate attention is not paid to the existing dengue situation, the spread of the disease may increase further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

Governors of four provinces to be changed?

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07

Health officials raise concerns over rapid spread of diseases due to weather in Sri Lanka

Health officials raise concerns over rapid spread of diseases due to weather in Sri Lanka

Adverse weather affects people across the island; rainy conditions to continue further

Adverse weather affects people across the island; rainy conditions to continue further

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister

Japan pledges assistance to Sri Lanka's debt restructuring programme

Japan pledges assistance to Sri Lanka's debt restructuring programme

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00