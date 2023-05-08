Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, Southern and Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and in the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A low-level atmospheric disturbance has developed over the south east Bay of Bengal area and this system will gradually develop into a low-pressure area and then into a cyclonic storm in next few days.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough and rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.