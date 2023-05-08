President returns after attending King Charles coronation

President returns after attending King Charles coronation

May 8, 2023   09:41 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe who left for the UK to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III has returned to the island early this morning (May 08).

The President joined other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat took advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5 with the presence of King Charles III and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

First Lady Prof. Maithree Wickremesinghe was also in attendance.

During the gathering, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of the Commonwealth playing a more significant role in supporting education reforms that encourage youth involvement. He also called on the Commonwealth to bolster connectivity through digitization.

In addition to this, President Wickremesinghe held a bilateral meeting with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, to discuss ways of strengthening relations between their countries.

Meanwhile, Prof. Wickremesinghe participated in the Fireside Chat program, which was organized as a parallel event to the Leaders Meeting.

