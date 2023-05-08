Eyesight of several patients weakened following surgeries at Nuwara Eliya Hospital

The Director of the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital Dr. Mahendra Seneviratne states that the eyesight of ten individuals who underwent eye surgery at the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital has become weakened due to the presence of germs in a medicine imported from India.

When inquired by Ada Derana regarding certain information received through hospital sources, Dr. Seneviratne mentioned that the eyesight of the patients who underwent surgeries after April 05 has weakened or completely been lost as a result of the a medicine that was given to them following the surgeries.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the patients who went home after the surgeries were admitted to the hospital once again as they had lost their eyesight completely, and that they are gradually being cured following the necessary treatments.