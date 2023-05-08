Special notice from Motor Traffic Dept. to vehicle owners

Special notice from Motor Traffic Dept. to vehicle owners

May 8, 2023   10:25 am

The Department of Motor Traffic has decided to blacklist the vehicles that have not obtained revenue licenses for 05 years and to remove them from the information system of the department.

Making a special statement, Motor Traffic Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha stated that although 8.3 million vehicles have currently been registered in the Department of Motor Traffic, only 6 million vehicles have been registered through the QR code system.

Accordingly, the vehicles which have not obtained revenue licenses for more than 05 years continuously will be removed from the information system with the help of District Motor Vehicle Inspectors, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources

Renewable energy integration plan presented to Energy Minister (English)

Renewable energy integration plan presented to Energy Minister (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources (English)

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources (English)

Bodies of two students who drowned off Kokuvil Beach wash ashore (English)

Bodies of two students who drowned off Kokuvil Beach wash ashore (English)

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expects to attract 2 million tourists this year  Tourism Minister (English)

Two suspects surrender after 16-year-old girl found dead in Kalutara

Two suspects surrender after 16-year-old girl found dead in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.07