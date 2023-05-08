Special notice from Motor Traffic Dept. to vehicle owners

The Department of Motor Traffic has decided to blacklist the vehicles that have not obtained revenue licenses for 05 years and to remove them from the information system of the department.

Making a special statement, Motor Traffic Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha stated that although 8.3 million vehicles have currently been registered in the Department of Motor Traffic, only 6 million vehicles have been registered through the QR code system.

Accordingly, the vehicles which have not obtained revenue licenses for more than 05 years continuously will be removed from the information system with the help of District Motor Vehicle Inspectors, he said.