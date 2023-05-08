Special notice on limited competitive examination for principal service
May 8, 2023 11:37 am
The Ministry of Education announces that it has been decided to call the applicants who have passed the limited competitive examination for recruitment to Grade III of the Sri Lanka Principal Service held on February 10, 2019, for the interviews.
Accordingly, the relevant interviews will be held from May 22 to June 01 at the Ministry of Education premises.
Further information regarding the interviews can be accessed by visiting the website www.moe.gov.lk.