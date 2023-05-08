Petition against Mahinda and Basil fixed for hearing

The Supreme Court has ordered a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed against a group including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to be taken up for hearing on July 05, 2023.

The relevant petition has been filed seeking an order to conduct an investigation against the individuals who are responsible for the current economic crisis of the country.

The order was issued when the petition was taken up before the five-member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya this morning (May 08).