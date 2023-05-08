Several investigation teams have been deployed in order to arrest the main suspect wanted by police in relation to the discovery of the body of a 16-year-old schoolgirl near a hotel in Kalutara.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon (08), Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that the relevant suspect, who is currently evading arrest, has already been identified by the police.

Police mentioned that the 28-year-old suspect in question is a resident of Kalutara, while it has also been uncovered that he is married.

Meanwhile, SSP Thalduwa emphasized that the investigation officers will take measures to obtain an overseas travel ban, according to future requirements.

However, police have arrested the young couple including another schoolgirl (19) and a young man (22), and also the driver of the car in which the group including the deceased girl had arrived at the hotel in question.

They were ordered to be remanded in custody until May 15, after being produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (May 07).

Police have also taken custody of the car in which they travelled to the hotel.

Investigations have revealed that the National Identity Card (NIC) produced by the 16-year-old girl in order to rent a room at the hotel, had been obtained from one of her friends.

Furthermore, SSP Thalduwa raised concerns that even if a fake NIC was presented by the victim, it would have been clear to the hotel employees that the girl in question and the photograph in the NIC did not match, if they had checked it properly.

The Police Media Spokesman further emphasized that accordingly, separate investigations are being carried out regarding the hotel in question.

In addition, an open verdict was given after submitting the girl’s body to the coroner, the police said.

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the incident was a suicide or a murder, while investigations are underway presuming it was a murder, SSP Thalduwa added.