Navy recovers over 85kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

Navy recovers over 85kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

May 8, 2023   09:12 pm

A search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the South Beach area of Mandaitivu Island, Jaffna this morning (08) has led to the recovery of over 85kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

During a search operation carried out by SLNS Welusumana in the Northern Naval Command this morning, the recovery of 03 sacks of Kerala cannabis was made from shrubs nearby South beach area of Mandaitivu Island, Jaffna. 

The sacks contained 22 packages stuffed with Kerala cannabis weighing about 85kg and 450g, which were taken into naval custody, the SLN media unit said.

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis held in this search operation is believed to be over Rs. 28 million. 

The consignment of narcotic substance has been kept in the naval custody until it is handed over to authorities for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Three including young couple remanded over death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Three including young couple remanded over death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.08

FUTA says they are yet to be summoned for A/L paper marking activities

FUTA says they are yet to be summoned for A/L paper marking activities

CAA officers lodge complaint at Police HQ seeking justice over recent attack

CAA officers lodge complaint at Police HQ seeking justice over recent attack