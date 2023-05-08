Navy recovers over 85kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

A search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the South Beach area of Mandaitivu Island, Jaffna this morning (08) has led to the recovery of over 85kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

During a search operation carried out by SLNS Welusumana in the Northern Naval Command this morning, the recovery of 03 sacks of Kerala cannabis was made from shrubs nearby South beach area of Mandaitivu Island, Jaffna.

The sacks contained 22 packages stuffed with Kerala cannabis weighing about 85kg and 450g, which were taken into naval custody, the SLN media unit said.

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis held in this search operation is believed to be over Rs. 28 million.

The consignment of narcotic substance has been kept in the naval custody until it is handed over to authorities for onward legal action.