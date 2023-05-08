SJB decides to put forward candidate for presidential poll

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balavega (SJB) has decided to put forward a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

This decision was taken at the party’s working committee meeting held today (08).

In order to ensure that candidate’s victory, it has also been decided to build a broad alliance led by the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ and to delegate power to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa for this purpose.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided meeting to vest the necessary authority with party leader Sajith Premadasa to take disciplinary action against any member who opposes the decisions of the party’s working committee.