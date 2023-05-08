SJB decides to put forward candidate for presidential poll

SJB decides to put forward candidate for presidential poll

May 8, 2023   11:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balavega (SJB) has decided to put forward a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

This decision was taken at the party’s working committee meeting held today (08).

In order to ensure that candidate’s victory, it has also been decided to build a broad alliance led by the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ and to delegate power to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa for this purpose.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided meeting to vest the necessary authority with party leader Sajith Premadasa to take disciplinary action against any member who opposes the decisions of the party’s working committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

Opposition Leader convenes special meeting with opposition parties in Parliament

Opposition Leader convenes special meeting with opposition parties in Parliament