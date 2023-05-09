Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and along the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area in the south east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression today (09) and then into a cyclonic storm.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (02N - 15N) and between (85E – 100E) until further notice.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly direction over sea area around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough and rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.