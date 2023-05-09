Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

May 9, 2023   07:14 am

Police have arrested the main suspect in connection with the recent suspicious death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kalutara. 

He had been arrested by police in the Hikkaduwa area, a short while ago.

The 29-year-old person had allegedly accompanied the teenage girl, who was later found dead near the railway track, to the hotel room in Kalutara.

Based on the information received by Kalutara HQI Ruwan Wijesinghe that the suspect is hiding in the Galle area, a group of crime division officers headed by Crime Division OIC Inspector Dhammka Silva had carried out the raid in Hikkaduwa area.

Accordingly, the suspect had been arrested while he is expected to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court to obtain detention orders. 

