Parliamentary debate on CBSL Bill postponed

Parliamentary debate on CBSL Bill postponed

May 9, 2023   10:33 am

The second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Bill will not be debated in the parliament this week, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the parliament this morning.

Last week, the Committee on Parliamentary Business fixed dates for the debate on the second reading of the CBSL Bill.

The debate was thereby scheduled to be taken up on May 11, from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

On April 04, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena conveyed the determination of the Supreme Court on the CBSL Bill, which mentioned that none of the provisions in the Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Thereby, the Supreme Court had decided that the Bill could be passed by a simple majority in the parliament, subject to the amendments mentioned in its determination.

Addressing the parliamentary session, the Premier said the amendments proposed by the Supreme Court, the provisions in the Bill and its impact would be discussed at length at the Finance Ministry’s advisory committee meeting later today. CBSL governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe will also be in attendance.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa meanwhile told the parliament that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to further discuss the CBSL Bill.

In the meantime, a group of MPs in the opposition has handed over a letter to PM Gunawardena, seeking a new draft bill instead of the proposed CBSL Bill.

The letter was signed by MPs Udaya Gammanpila, Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, Gevindu Kumaratunga, Jayantha Samaraweera, Mohomad Muzammil, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Asanka Navaratne.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

Opposition Leader convenes special meeting with opposition parties in Parliament

Opposition Leader convenes special meeting with opposition parties in Parliament