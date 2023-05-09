Parliamentary debate on CBSL Bill postponed

The second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Bill will not be debated in the parliament this week, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the parliament this morning.

Last week, the Committee on Parliamentary Business fixed dates for the debate on the second reading of the CBSL Bill.

The debate was thereby scheduled to be taken up on May 11, from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

On April 04, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena conveyed the determination of the Supreme Court on the CBSL Bill, which mentioned that none of the provisions in the Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Thereby, the Supreme Court had decided that the Bill could be passed by a simple majority in the parliament, subject to the amendments mentioned in its determination.

Addressing the parliamentary session, the Premier said the amendments proposed by the Supreme Court, the provisions in the Bill and its impact would be discussed at length at the Finance Ministry’s advisory committee meeting later today. CBSL governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe will also be in attendance.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa meanwhile told the parliament that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to further discuss the CBSL Bill.

In the meantime, a group of MPs in the opposition has handed over a letter to PM Gunawardena, seeking a new draft bill instead of the proposed CBSL Bill.

The letter was signed by MPs Udaya Gammanpila, Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, Gevindu Kumaratunga, Jayantha Samaraweera, Mohomad Muzammil, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Asanka Navaratne.