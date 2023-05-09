Restraining order issued against protesters commemorating May 09 events

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a restraining order against a protest march commemorating the 09 May uproar that took place last year.

Accordingly, a restraining order has been issued preventing the protesters from entering the President’s House, Presidential Secretariat, Ministry of Finance and Temple Trees.

On 09 May 2022, masses of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, and Prime Minister at the time, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Turmoil engulfed the island nation on 09 May, after pro-government mobs attacked the protesters in Colombo, after which it did not take long for the violence to spread, with Ministers’ private residences and properties being set ablaze by angry citizens.