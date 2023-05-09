Sri Lankas creditor nations to meet despite uncertainty on China

Sri Lankas creditor nations to meet despite uncertainty on China

May 9, 2023   11:37 am

As Sri Lanka’s creditor nations prepare for their first meeting on Tuesday to co-ordinate restructuring of the Indian Ocean nation’s debt, the focus is turning to whether China will attend.

The meeting, within a new framework launched in Washington D.C. in April that creditors hope will serve as a model to resolve the debt difficulties of middle-income economies, is to be held online.

Japan, which initiated the launch together with India and France, has invited all bilateral creditors, including the largest, China, though Japanese officials said it was uncertain whether it would join the talks.

The reason was not immediately clear, although one of the officials felt Beijing could be weighing the merit of participation.

Last month France, India and Japan unveiled a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to co-ordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka’s debt.

Sri Lanka owes $7.1 billion to bilateral creditors, government data show, with $3 billion owed to China, followed by $2.4 billion to the Paris Club and $1.6 billion to India.

The government also needs to renegotiate more than $12 billion of debt in eurobonds with overseas private creditors, and $2.7 billion on other commercial loans.

Sri Lanka has kicked off talks to rework part of its domestic debt and aims to finalise the deal by May.

- Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.08