Cabinet nods to Presidents proposal for Public Finance Management Act

Cabinet nods to Presidents proposal for Public Finance Management Act

May 9, 2023   01:12 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers today (09 May) nodded to a proposal tabled by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies, to introduce a new Bill pertaining to public finance management.

Accordingly, it was agreed upon that a new Public Finance Management Act would be issued under the novel Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Sri Lanka was recently granted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Thus, the Act is due to be implemented in parallel with the Budget (Appropriation Bill) for the year 2025, as per the proposal put forward by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

Steps underway to celebrate National War Heroes ceremony with pride - PMD (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

A future govt. should renegotiate IMF agreement - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Opposition parties excluding NPP meet for talks at Parliament (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

Special teams deployed to control spread of Dengue - Health authorities (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

EU to brief Sri Lanka on new cycle of GSP regulation to be adopted for 20242033 (English)

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel

Police hunt for main suspect of teenage girl's death in Kalutara; separate probe on hotel