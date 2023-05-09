15-year-old kidnapped after relationship turns sour

15-year-old kidnapped after relationship turns sour

May 9, 2023   03:05 pm

A 15-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped in the Minuwangoda area in Opatha.

Accordingly, 15-year-old Kaushani Kavindya was allegedly kidnapped by three persons on 12 April, days after ending a strained relationship with her boyfriend.

The girl’s mother, who was employed overseas at the time of the incident, levelled accusations against her daughter’s former lover, claiming that he had abducted her daughter.

She further revealed that upon her daughter ending the relationship, the boy had visited her residence with three other persons including his aunt on10 April , and threatened the minor.

Albeit being sent to live with a relation residing in Wellawaya immediately after the incident, she was kidnapped from said relative’s house two days later by a group her mother believes is related to the estranged boyfriend.

Kavindya’s  mother further accused the suspected boy and his family of being contracted killers, adding that they had threatened her with ‘extensive knowledge of the law’, and were thus unafraid.

She further urged anyone with information pertaining to her daughter to reach out on 076 883 6225.

