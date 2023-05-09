Met. Dept. issues Red alert for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a “Red” warning for strong winds and rough seas for multi-day boats in the South-East Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea areas.

The depression is in the South-East Bay of Bengal area and will gradually develop into a cyclonic storm tomorrow (10), the advisory said, adding that it is likely to move sorth-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Due to this system, wind speeds will be 50-60 kmph and can increase up to 70 kmph in sea areas bounded by (02N - 15N) and (85E – 100E), the department said.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas, it added.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (02N - 15N) and between (85E – 100E) until further notice.

Meanwhile those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.