Met. Dept. issues Red alert for strong winds and rough seas

Met. Dept. issues Red alert for strong winds and rough seas

May 9, 2023   03:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a “Red” warning for strong winds and rough seas for multi-day boats in the South-East Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea areas.

The depression is in the South-East Bay of Bengal area and will gradually develop into a cyclonic storm tomorrow (10), the advisory said, adding that it is likely to move sorth-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Due to this system, wind speeds will be 50-60 kmph and can increase up to 70 kmph in sea areas bounded by (02N - 15N) and (85E – 100E), the department said.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas, it added.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (02N - 15N) and between (85E – 100E) until further notice.

Meanwhile those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

weather
server host gratis

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00