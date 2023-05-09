Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

May 9, 2023   03:18 pm

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary force, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday.

Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking confirmation of the report.

- Reuters

- Agencies 

