Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary force, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday.

Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking confirmation of the report.

- Reuters

- Agencies