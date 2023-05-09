Government clarifies confusion surrounding wheat flour price hike

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena has clarified the recent confusion surrounding the prices of both locally-manufactured and imported wheat flour.

Speaking at this morning’s (09 May) Cabinet briefing, Gunawardena confirmed that the prices of locally-manufactured wheat flour have not been revised, and that only those of imported wheat flour were increased.

Accordingly, he said that as per confirmation received by senior officials of the two flour-manufacturers concerned, prices of locally-manufactured flour has not been increased “by even five cents”, adding that the manufacturers had assured that there are stocks sufficient for the next six months.

“The prices of locally-manufactured flour has not increased, it is only of those which are imported that has been increased”, the Minister concluded.