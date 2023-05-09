Australia deports 41 Sri Lankans over illegal immigration attempt

A group of Sri Lankan immigrants has been deported after attempting to enter Australia illegally.

Thereby, a total of 41 Sri Lankans, who were repatriated by the Australian security forces, reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 9.40 a.m. this morning (May 09) in a special flight.

After being taking into the custody of the Australian security forces, the illegal immigrants were detained at the Christmas Island.

Majority of the deportees are reportedly residents of Jaffna and Valachchenai. They had entered the Australian maritime border using multi-day fishing vessels.

These Sri Lankans, accompanied by a multitude of Australian security officers during their deportation journey, were handed over to the Immigration & Emigration officials upon arrival.

Three top-level officials of the Australian High Commission in Colombo were also present at the airport premises to receive the Sri Lankan deportees.

They were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department officials attached to the BIA. After recording statements from the deportees, the CID officials will produce them before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.