Court hears evidence on abduction case against Hirunika

Court hears evidence on abduction case against Hirunika

May 9, 2023   04:23 pm

The hearing of the evidence in the case filed by the Attorney General against former Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra, over the alleged abduction of a youth, took place before the Colombo High Court today (09 May).

Evidence pertaining to the case was presented before Colombo High court Judge Amal Ranaraja.

Premachandra has been accused of abducting, assaulting and wrongfully detaining a youth in 2015, who, identified as Amila Priyanka Amarasinghe, testified to the incident under the guidance of Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, who appeared in court in behalf of the prosecution at the time.

He revealed that while he was employed at a textile shop in the Dematagoda area in 2015, a female named ‘Chamila Geethani’ often visited the shop, following which the two got involved in a relationship.

It was subsequent to this incident that he was abducted, Amarasinghe told the court.

In 2017, seven persons identified as supporters of Premachandra pleaded guilty before the court, however, the former Parliamentarian did not plead guilty to any of the charges levelled against her.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00