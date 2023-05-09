Court hears evidence on abduction case against Hirunika

The hearing of the evidence in the case filed by the Attorney General against former Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra, over the alleged abduction of a youth, took place before the Colombo High Court today (09 May).

Evidence pertaining to the case was presented before Colombo High court Judge Amal Ranaraja.

Premachandra has been accused of abducting, assaulting and wrongfully detaining a youth in 2015, who, identified as Amila Priyanka Amarasinghe, testified to the incident under the guidance of Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, who appeared in court in behalf of the prosecution at the time.

He revealed that while he was employed at a textile shop in the Dematagoda area in 2015, a female named ‘Chamila Geethani’ often visited the shop, following which the two got involved in a relationship.

It was subsequent to this incident that he was abducted, Amarasinghe told the court.

In 2017, seven persons identified as supporters of Premachandra pleaded guilty before the court, however, the former Parliamentarian did not plead guilty to any of the charges levelled against her.