Govt. employees contesting LG polls allowed to resume duties from today

The public sector and semi-government employees, who have submitted their nominations as candidates for the 2023 Local Government (LG) election have been allowed to report back to their respective duties with effect from today (May 09).

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Wakkumbura stated that however, the LG election candidates who were employed in the area where their nomination has been submitted, should obtain transfers to another nearby local government constituency, through the heads of the institution where they are employed.

Accordingly, the election body has recommended paying the respective salaries and allowances to persons who will report for duty.

Furthermore, the minister also mentioned that those who are working in local government constituencies other than in which the nominations have been submitted can continue their usual duties from today without any issue.