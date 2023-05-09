TNA ready to have constructive talks with President

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is expected to meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (09 May), to discuss several matters of concern within the Tamil community.

Issuing a statement, TNA Parliamentary Group Leader R Sampanthan stated that the party is ready to ‘constructively engage in talks with the government’ in a bid to settle the Tamil National question, albeit within a specified time limit.

The statement further asserted that the TNA will not entertain any discussions that are contrary to the basis that both the Northern and Eastern provinces are areas of historic habitation of the Tamil-speaking people.

They deemed the basis one that was ‘acknowledged both locally and internationally and in the Indo-Lanka Accord’, thus uniting both areas to form ‘one unit’

“We are not prepared to hold any discussions that goes contrary to that basis”, the statement read.