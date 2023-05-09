TNA ready to have constructive talks with President

TNA ready to have constructive talks with President

May 9, 2023   04:47 pm

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is expected to meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (09 May), to discuss several matters of concern within the Tamil community.

Issuing a statement, TNA Parliamentary Group Leader R Sampanthan stated that the party is ready to ‘constructively engage in talks with the government’ in a bid to settle the Tamil National question, albeit within a specified time limit.

The statement further asserted that the TNA will not entertain any discussions that are contrary to the basis that both the Northern and Eastern provinces are areas of historic habitation of the Tamil-speaking people.

They deemed the basis one that was ‘acknowledged both locally and internationally and in the Indo-Lanka Accord’, thus uniting both areas to form ‘one unit’

“We are not prepared to hold any discussions that goes contrary to that basis”, the statement read.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya