Aswesuma welfare benefit payments to commence in July

Aswesuma welfare benefit payments to commence in July

May 9, 2023   05:03 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given directives to initiate “Aswesuma” welfare benefit payments, which are scheduled to commence on July 01.

The relevant gazette notification has been published pursuant to the powers delegated to the Head of State as Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policy, according to the President’s Media Division.

Accordingly, these payments will be distributed among four social categories; transitional, vulnerable, poor, and extremely poor.

Additionally, the usual allowances will be given to the differently-abled, elderly, and kidney patients as well.

Thereby, 400,000 ‘transitional’ beneficiaries will receive Rs. 2,500 per month until December 31, 2023. A total of 400,000 ‘vulnerable’ beneficiaries will receive Rs. 5,000 per month until March 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, Rs. 8,500 per month will be provided to 800,000 ‘poor’ beneficiaries and Rs. 15,000 per month for ‘extremely poor’ beneficiaries for three years starting from July 01, 2023.

Currently, 72,000 differently-abled people receiving welfare benefits will each be given Rs.5,000 per month; 39,150 kidney patients receiving support will each get Rs.5,000; and 416,667 people senior citizen allowance will each get Rs. 2,000.

Around 3,712,096 applications for welfare benefits were received from 340 Divisional Secretariats across the island, with 91.5% of the process of verifying program information to identify those who are eligible for payment of these welfare benefits completed as of yesterday (May 08).

The data has been monitored through selection committees consisting of three members at the regional office level, and the process of approval by the district secretary has also started.

The highest number of applications confirmed and finalized were from Vavuniya district, which is 98% followed by 96.5% from Kandy district, 96% from Kilinochchi district, 96% from Jaffna district and 95.5% from Trincomalee district.

The PMD says 3,362,040 applications in total covering the entire island have been verified thus far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya

Mother seeks help to locate 15-year-old daughter abducted in Wellawaya