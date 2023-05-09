Chief Secretaries instructed to expedite precautionary measures against dengue

All Chief Secretaries have been informed to take immediate precautions to prevent the spread of dengue.

Accordingly, on instructions of President Ranil Wickremeisnghe, the President’s Secretary informed all Chief Secretaries to take necessary action in order to prevent the spread of dengue, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Thus, the Sri Lanka Army and Police forces have also been instructed to extend their fullest support in this regard.

Sri Lanka has seen a significant surge in the number of dengue cases being reported since of late, with over 30,000 cases having been reported for the first four months of 2023 alone.

Health authorities have raised concerns of a potential epidemic in the event the virus is not contained or controlled properly, as the number of cases is only likely to increase owing to inclement weather.