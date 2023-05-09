Chief Secretaries instructed to expedite precautionary measures against dengue

Chief Secretaries instructed to expedite precautionary measures against dengue

May 9, 2023   07:03 pm

All Chief Secretaries have been informed to take immediate precautions to prevent the spread of dengue.

Accordingly, on instructions of President Ranil Wickremeisnghe, the President’s Secretary informed all Chief Secretaries to take necessary action in order to prevent the spread of dengue, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Thus, the Sri Lanka Army and Police forces have also been instructed to extend their fullest support in this regard.

Sri Lanka has seen a significant surge in the number of dengue cases being reported since of late, with over 30,000 cases having been reported for the first four months of 2023 alone.

Health authorities have raised concerns of a potential epidemic in the event the virus is not contained or controlled properly, as the number of cases is only likely to increase owing to inclement weather.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.09

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Dambadeniya archaeological monuments at risk of destruction due to a quarry

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Ada Derana Education organizes another free seminar in Kiribathgoda

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Wheat flour prices not increased, stocks available for 10 months - Minister

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected

Leptospirosis cases on the rise: Public urged to seek medication immediately if infected