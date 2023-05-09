Two-day parliamentary debate scheduled on X-Press Pearl disaster

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold a two-day adjournment debate on the X-Press Pearl maritime disaster.

This was agreed upon when the Committee on Parliamentary Business convened a meeting, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today (May 09).

The parliament was initially supposed to take up the adjournment debate on the MV X-Press Pearl disaster on May 10 and the debate on the second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Bill on May 11.

However, the Committee on Parliamentary Business today decided that the adjournment debate brought in by the Opposition be held on both May 10 and 11 from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. as the debate on the second reading of the CBSL Bill has been deferred.

Furthermore, the debate on the “Aswasuma” Welfare Benefit Payment Scheme under the Welfare Benefits Act published under the Gazette Notification 2328/13 will be held on Friday (May 12) from 9.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.