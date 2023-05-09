Two-day parliamentary debate scheduled on X-Press Pearl disaster

Two-day parliamentary debate scheduled on X-Press Pearl disaster

May 9, 2023   10:00 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold a two-day adjournment debate on the X-Press Pearl maritime disaster.

This was agreed upon when the Committee on Parliamentary Business convened a meeting, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, earlier today (May 09).

The parliament was initially supposed to take up the adjournment debate on the MV X-Press Pearl disaster on May 10 and the debate on the second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Bill on May 11.

However, the Committee on Parliamentary Business today decided that the adjournment debate brought in by the Opposition be held on both May 10 and 11 from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. as the debate on the second reading of the CBSL Bill has been deferred.

Furthermore, the debate on the “Aswasuma” Welfare Benefit Payment Scheme under the Welfare Benefits Act published under the Gazette Notification 2328/13 will be held on Friday (May 12) from 9.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Restraining order issued against protesters commemorating May 09 events (English)

Restraining order issued against protesters commemorating May 09 events (English)

Restraining order issued against protesters commemorating May 09 events (English)

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara (English)

Police arrest main suspect in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara (English)

China attends as observer first meeting of Sri Lanka's creditor nations (English)

China attends as observer first meeting of Sri Lanka's creditor nations (English)

Cabinet nod to President's proposal for Public Finance Management Act (English)

Cabinet nod to President's proposal for Public Finance Management Act (English)

India extends $1 bln credit line for Sri Lanka by a year (English)

India extends $1 bln credit line for Sri Lanka by a year (English)

Teenage girl's death in Kalutara: Main suspect gives shocking statement to police

Teenage girl's death in Kalutara: Main suspect gives shocking statement to police

State Minister calls for report on sugar, wheat flour price hike in market

State Minister calls for report on sugar, wheat flour price hike in market

'Banking system, EPF will not be affected ' - Semasinghe on local debt restructuring

'Banking system, EPF will not be affected ' - Semasinghe on local debt restructuring