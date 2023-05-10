Five office trains cancelled as station masters go on strike

May 10, 2023   07:45 am

Five scheduled office trains on all railway lines were cancelled this morning due to the 24-hour token strike staged by station masters, Sri Lanka Railways says.

President of the Station Masters’ Association, Mr. Sumedha Somaratne stated that the token strike will continue until midnight today (10).

The railway department says that due to the station masters’ strike, the train services have been disrupted.

Accordingly, the ‘Tikiri Menike’ express train which was supposed to run from Nanuoya to Kandy and Colombo Fort will not operate today.

The office train scheduled to run from Ganewatta to Colombo Fort and Panadura at 3.55 am will not run today.

The Railway Department also announced that other trains will run with delays.

Also, the train that arrives from Aluthgama to Colombo Fort and runs to Chilaw 3.40 am will operate up to Negombo today.

The train scheduled to run from Colombo Fort to Noor Nagar at 4.00 am will only travel up to Chilaw station.

Also, the slow train that was supposed to run from Noor Nagar to Fort will start its journey from Chilaw station today.

The express train scheduled to run from Colombo Fort to Negombo at 7.00 am will not run today.

As a result, the train running from Negombo to Colombo Fort at 9.00 am has also been cancelled.

The express train which was scheduled to run from Puttalam to Mt. Lavinia at 4.30 am will not run today.

Meanwhile, the train scheduled to run from Chilaw to Colombo at 6.15 pm will stop at all the railway stations up to Colombo Fort today.

Meanwhile, the train scheduled to arrive at 4.20 am from Chilaw and reach Moratuwa from Maradana railway station at 6.57 am will run to Panadura railway station today. That train will stop and run from Dehiwala railway station in addition to the usual stops. It leaves Maradana at 7.05 am.

Meanwhile, the slow train running from Aluthgama to Galle at 5.50 am is running with a delay of 34 minutes.

The train running from Vasa to Fort at 6.30 am on Kelaniveli railway line is running late by 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, the slow train running from Avissawella to Colombo Fort at 6.30 am will not run today.

