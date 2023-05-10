Urgent party leaders meeting after parliamentary session temporarily adjourned

May 10, 2023   10:29 am

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena temporarily adjourned the parliamentary session this morning (May 10) due to a tense situation in the House.

Heated arguments ensued as the Members of Parliament were divided on holding two-day adjournment debate on the X-Press Pearl maritime disaster which was scheduled to commence today.

In a bid to take the situation under control, the Speaker adjourned the parliamentary session for 10 minutes and called an urgent meeting of political party leaders to decide whether the debate on X-Press Pearl maritime disaster should be taken up in the House.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by the Speaker, on Tuesday (May 09) decided to hold a two-day adjournment debate on the X-Press Pearl maritime disaster.

The parliament was initially supposed to take up the adjournment debate on the MV X-Press Pearl disaster on May 10 and the debate on the second reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Bill on May 11.

However, the Parliamentary Business Committee decided that the adjournment debate brought in by the Opposition be held on both May 10 and 11 from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. as the debate on the second reading of the CBSL Bill was deferred.

