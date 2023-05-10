Badowita Loku Malli arrested with drugs and sharp weapons

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a close associate of the large-scale drug dealer Shiran Basik along with heroin and sharp weapons.

The suspect, Chaminda Kumara Silva alias “Badowita Loku Malli” is a 37-year-old resident of the Dehiwala area, the police said.

The apprehension has been carried out in the Lake Road area of Attidiya, according to a tip-off received by the officers of the special raids unit established in the Police STF Headquarters.



The police STF mentioned that the suspect was arrested while he was travelling in a car, and that, 16 grams of heroin which is estimated to be worth around Rs. 300,000 and two sharp weapons were found inside the vehicle.



The arrested suspect has been handed over to Dehiwala Police Station for onward legal action and is scheduled to be produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

