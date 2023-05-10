15-year-old girl injured after jumping off school building in Kandy

A 15-year-old student of a girls’ college in Kandy has been injured and hospitalized after jumping from the first floor of a building in the school.

The girl in question has jumped nearly 15 feet from the first floor of a building located inside the school premises at around 11.30 a.m. last morning (May 09).

She has been admitted to the Kandy Teaching Hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident.

The student, who is also a member of the school prefect board, is reportedly a resident of the Kalugamuwa Watta area of Katugastota.

The parents of the student in question have told the police that she suffers from amnesia.

Katugastota Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.