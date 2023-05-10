Injunction issued against Darshana Handungoda extended

Colombo District Court has ordered the extension of an injunction order issued against the YouTuber and political vlogger Darshana Handungoda until May 24.

The injunction order prevents Handungoda from uploading videos in a manner that insults an Additional Solicitor General and a Senior State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Department.

The relevant complaint was taken up before Colombo District Judge Purnima Paranagama today (May 10).

Appearing for the defendant Darshana Handungoda, President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne told the court that his client published the relevant report in question with the intention of providing information to the public.

Later, the President’s Counsel also requested to fix a date to present facts regarding the matter.

Accordingly, the judge, ordering the case to be taken up again on May 24, extended the injunction order issued against the defendant until the said date.

The relevant injunction was issued by the Colombo District Judge Purnima Paranagama recently, after considering two complaints made by an Additional Solicitor General and a Senior State Counsel of the Attorney General’s Department.