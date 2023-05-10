Speaker endorses certificate on Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House today (10) that he has endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The said Bill was passed in Parliament on April 28th 2023.

Accordingly, given the certification by the Speaker, the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Bill will come into effect as the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Act No. 04 of 2023.