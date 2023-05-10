The interim order issued preventing the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) from arresting and recording statements from former Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has been extended until June 22.

This interim order was extended when a writ petition filed by the former AG was taken up before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice M.A.R. Marikkar today (May 10).

The former AG states that he has been summoned to the TID to record statements regarding a statement he had previously made regarding the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

De Livera, who pointed out that the police are not authorized to question his action which he did during his tenure as the Attorney General, also mentions in his petition that it violates the privileges of an AG.

Therefore, he has sought an order through the petition, preventing the TID from arresting and recording statements from him.

However, Additional Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe, who presented facts before the court, stated that it is necessary to consult the respondents regarding the matters mentioned in this petition and nearly a month is required for that purpose.

The petitioning party raised no objections regarding the request and accordingly, the bench of justices ordered the petition to be taken up again on June 22, 2023.