GotaGoGama attack: Court grants time to file objections against petition by SDIG Deshabandu

The Court of Appeal has granted time for the respondents of a petition filed by Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, to submit objections against the relevant petition.

The relevant petition has been filed seeking the annulment of a letter sent by the Attorney General to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to name Senior DIG Tennakoon as a suspect in the case pertaining to the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the petition was taken up today (May 10) before the bench of judges comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.