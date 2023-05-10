Three arrested for assaulting and obstructing duties of police officers

Three persons have been arrested in the Aliyakada area in Kapugollewa for assaulting and obstructing the duties of two police officers.

The trio was arrested last morning (09 May), for obstructing the duties of two officers of the Kapugollawa Police Station who had visited the area to probe a complaint.

The suspects, aged 21, 23 and 24, have been identified as residents of the Aliyakada area, and are due to be produced before the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court today (10 May).

Meanwhile, the injured police officers are currently receiving treatment at the Kapugollewa Divisional Hospital, while further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Horowpathana National Park.