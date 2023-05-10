Sri Lanka reiterates commitment to transparency with all creditors

Sri Lankan authorities have reiterated the country’s commitment towards transparency and the comparability of treatment with all of its creditors during the first meeting of the official bilateral creditors committee.

Taking to Twitter today (10 May), State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe stated that the officials present at the meeting had also underlined the need to address the country’s debt situation as soon as possible.

“The Sri Lankan authorities yesterday attended the meeting of the official Creditor Committee for Sri Lanka and formally presented the country’s request for a debt treatment”,

“We reiterated our commitment to transparency and comparability of treatment with all of our creditors and underlined the need to address the country’s debt situation as soon as possible”, the Minister said in this regard.