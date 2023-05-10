Minister discusses concerns of renewable energy industry with stakeholders

A meeting pertaining to the development of Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector took place today (10 May), between the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and members of renewable energy associations.

Accordingly, the group was educated on the new tariff feeding formula, while discussions pertaining to the concerns of those stakeholders within the industry also took place.

Members representing all the renewable energy associations, and officials from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company (LECO), Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) and members of the feeding tariff formula committee were present at the meeting.