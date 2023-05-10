Minister discusses concerns of renewable energy industry with stakeholders

Minister discusses concerns of renewable energy industry with stakeholders

May 10, 2023   07:38 pm

A meeting pertaining to the development of Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector took place today (10 May), between the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and members of renewable energy associations.

Accordingly, the group was educated on the new tariff feeding formula, while discussions pertaining to the concerns of those stakeholders within the industry also took place.

Members representing all the renewable energy associations, and officials from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company (LECO), Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) and members of the feeding tariff formula committee were present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Railway station masters launch token strike; commuters travel without tickets

Railway station masters launch token strike; commuters travel without tickets

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.10

State Minister dismisses claims on attempts to disrupt Samurdhi program

State Minister dismisses claims on attempts to disrupt Samurdhi program

Irregularities at Vocational Training Authority brought to light at COPE meeting

Irregularities at Vocational Training Authority brought to light at COPE meeting

Sooriyagama villagers angered by wildlife officers' sluggish response to complaints on wild elephants

Sooriyagama villagers angered by wildlife officers' sluggish response to complaints on wild elephants

Police to obtain detention order on main suspect in Kalutara schoolgirl's death

Police to obtain detention order on main suspect in Kalutara schoolgirl's death