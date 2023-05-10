Social media activist Piyath Nikeshala also arrested
File Photo.

Social media activist Piyath Nikeshala also arrested

May 10, 2023   11:31 pm

Social activist Piyath Nikeshala, who was at the forefront of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, has been arrested by police.

Police said he was arrested over a complaint lodged by the former Deputy Mayor of Kaduwela Municipal Council, Chandika Abeyratne.

Earlier today, it was reported that former Deputy Mayor of Kaduwela, Chandika Abeyratne was arrested for assaulting ‘Aragalaya’ activist Piyath Nikeshala.

The former SLPP municipal councillor had been taken into custody while he was receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Hospital, according to police.

Nikeshala had reportedly been hospitalized following the incident earlier today, while the exact reason for the attack is yet to be revealed.

