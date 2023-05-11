Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal remained as a deep depression and laid centered at 11.30 p.m. on May 10 near 10.80N and 88.20E.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and then into a severe cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal.

The naval and multi-day fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by 03N - 20N and between 85E - 100E until further notice.

Further, they are requested to be vigilant while engaging in naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankesanthurai and Mullaitivu.

The Meteorology Department also advised the naval and fishing communities to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankesanthurai and Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankesanthurai and Mullaitivu will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.