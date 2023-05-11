The Bill to amend the Provincial Councils (PC) Elections Act, presented by Jaffna District MP M.A. Sumanthiran as a Private Member’s Bill, has been published in the government gazette.

If the parliament enacts the Bill, the Provincial Council Elections (Amendment) Act No. 17 of 2017 will be repealed.

Further, the provincial council elections can be held under the old voting system if the Bill is adopted.

The Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian’s bill to amend the PC Elections Act was first published in the government gazette on October 11, 2019 as a private member’s proposal.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House on Wednesday (May 10) that he has endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The said Bill was passed in Parliament on April 28th 2023.

Accordingly, given the certification by the Speaker, the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Bill will come into effect as the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Act No. 04 of 2023.