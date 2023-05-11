Sumanthirans PC Election (Amendment) Bill published in govt gazette

Sumanthirans PC Election (Amendment) Bill published in govt gazette

May 11, 2023   10:24 am

The Bill to amend the Provincial Councils (PC) Elections Act, presented by Jaffna District MP M.A. Sumanthiran as a Private Member’s Bill, has been published in the government gazette.

If the parliament enacts the Bill, the Provincial Council Elections (Amendment) Act No. 17 of 2017 will be repealed.

Further, the provincial council elections can be held under the old voting system if the Bill is adopted.

The Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian’s bill to amend the PC Elections Act was first published in the government gazette on October 11, 2019 as a private member’s proposal.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House on Wednesday (May 10) that he has endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The said Bill was passed in Parliament on April 28th 2023.

Accordingly, given the certification by the Speaker, the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Bill will come into effect as the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Act No. 04 of 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Met. Department issues 'Red' alert for deep depression over Bay of Bengal (English)

Met. Department issues 'Red' alert for deep depression over Bay of Bengal (English)

Met. Department issues 'Red' alert for deep depression over Bay of Bengal (English)

Two cruise ships carrying over 900 foreign tourists arrives at Hambantota Port (English)

Two cruise ships carrying over 900 foreign tourists arrives at Hambantota Port (English)

Domestic debt optimization: CBSL chief assures protection of public deposits (English)

Domestic debt optimization: CBSL chief assures protection of public deposits (English)

15-year-old girl ' abducted ' in Wellawaya sends video denying any abduction

15-year-old girl ' abducted ' in Wellawaya sends video denying any abduction

CBSL Governor assures protection of public deposits in any domestic debt optimization

CBSL Governor assures protection of public deposits in any domestic debt optimization

Health trade unions call for updated and systematic mechanism to control increasing spread of dengue

Health trade unions call for updated and systematic mechanism to control increasing spread of dengue

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Railway station masters launch token strike; commuters travel without tickets

Railway station masters launch token strike; commuters travel without tickets