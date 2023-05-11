Kurunegala Teaching Hospital doctors withdraw from duties

May 11, 2023   11:17 am

Kurunegala Teaching Hospital’s doctors have withdrawn from duties this morning (May 11) after an alleged incident of threatening.

It is reported that a man had threatened the doctors at the hospital’s maternity ward on May 08.

Today, the doctors decided to withdraw from duties in protest of the failure of law enforcement authorities to arrest the man in question, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

However, the emergency treatment services at the hospital are not hampered by the token strike.

Reports revealed that a large number of patients were afflicted by the doctors’ move this morning.

The token strike is expected to continue until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 12).

